Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) COO John Bradley Fisher Sells 35,000 Shares

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) COO John Bradley Fisher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $890,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Bradley Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $372,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, John Bradley Fisher sold 22,292 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $330,590.36.

Carrizo Oil & Gas traded up $0.66, hitting $26.46, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,643,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,035. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Williams Capital set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

