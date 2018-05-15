Carolina Trust BancShares (CART) CEO Jerry L. Ocheltree Acquires 1,466 Shares of Stock

Carolina Trust BancShares (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Jerry L. Ocheltree acquired 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Carolina Trust BancShares opened at $8.10 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Carolina Trust BancShares has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Carolina Trust BancShares (NASDAQ:CART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carolina Trust BancShares had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, residential mortgage, home equity lines, commercial real estate, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

