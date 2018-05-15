Cardinal Health (CAH) Position Raised by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 615.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Cardinal Health opened at $55.16 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.476 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Cardinal Health declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 7,995 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $549,896.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,097.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Morrison sold 28,532 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,891,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

