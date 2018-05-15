Carbonite (CARB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carbonite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Carbonite posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carbonite will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carbonite.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.51 million. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbonite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

In other news, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 13,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $426,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $152,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,953. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carbonite by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 613,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,285 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 95,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,250,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carbonite traded up $0.25, hitting $34.40, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 219,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.17. Carbonite has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

