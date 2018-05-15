Cara Operations (CARA) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Cara Operations (TSE:CARA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CARA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cara Operations from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cara Operations from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Cara Operations in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Cara Operations from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cara Operations from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Operations presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.33.

Shares of Cara Operations opened at C$28.41 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Cara Operations has a 52 week low of C$21.20 and a 52 week high of C$29.88.

Cara Operations Limited operates and franchises full service restaurants. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Food Processing and Distribution, and central operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 1,272 restaurants, including 1,221 restaurants in Canada and 51 locations internationally under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, Burger's Priest, Pickle Barrel, Taverne Moderne, and The Keg restaurant brands.

