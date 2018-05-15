Capital Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (PCY)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio makes up 1.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 55.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 68,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its stake in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 112,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $371,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $27.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

