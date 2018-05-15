Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,511 Shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (EZM)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:EZM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond comprises 3.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EZM. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EZM opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

