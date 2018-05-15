Capital One (COF) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Capital One (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Capital One were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One by 7.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,081,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Capital One by 15.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 537,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One by 46.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Capital One by 13.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 375,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,426 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Capital One from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Instinet lowered Capital One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.47 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Capital One in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $548,028.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,479.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $981,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,250.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 288,910 shares of company stock valued at $27,023,051 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One has a 1 year low of $92.76 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Capital One (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.31. Capital One had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Capital One’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

