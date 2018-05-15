CanYaCoin (CAN) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $73,100.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002432 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Fatbtc, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004162 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000806 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00745523 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00056238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00148612 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00092643 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,477,975 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The official message board for CanYaCoin is blog.canya.com.au

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Qryptos, Fatbtc, Gatecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

