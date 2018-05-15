Cantel Medical (CMD) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $125.20

Cantel Medical Co. (NYSE:CMD) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $125.20 and last traded at $124.47, with a volume of 162800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.47.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $213.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.60 million. analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services.

