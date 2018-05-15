Cantel Medical (CMD) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $125.20

Cantel Medical Co. (NYSE:CMD) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $125.20 and last traded at $124.47, with a volume of 162800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.47.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.
About Cantel Medical
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services.
