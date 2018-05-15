Canon (CAJ) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) by 190.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Canon worth $30,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 351.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 323,387 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Canon by 430.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 120,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 69,620 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,460,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53,965 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Canon opened at $34.60 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66. Canon has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.