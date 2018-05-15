Canadian National Railway (CNI) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,556,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,767 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,343,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,260,000 after purchasing an additional 251,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,941,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,011,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,563,000 after purchasing an additional 291,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.3603 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.81 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.