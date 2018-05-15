Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lookers (LOOK)

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.90) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

LOOK has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Lookers from GBX 109 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lookers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 136.86 ($1.86).

Shares of LOOK stock traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 109.60 ($1.49). The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,774. Lookers has a one year low of GBX 78.50 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 131.50 ($1.78).

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

