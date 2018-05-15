Campbell Soup (CPB) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $39.06

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 136170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.51 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 10th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,171.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 108,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

