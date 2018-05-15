Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,562 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 470.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 98,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MED reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morningstar set a $117.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft opened at $98.03 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $752.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

