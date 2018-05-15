Callon Petroleum (CPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $133.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.42 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $82.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $557.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.09 million to $598.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $726.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $651.30 million to $756.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 31.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39,748 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,433,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $14.04.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

