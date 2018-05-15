Caleres (CAL) SVP Douglas Koch Sells 10,000 Shares

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) SVP Douglas Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CAL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 634,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Caleres has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.61 million. Caleres had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS cut shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

