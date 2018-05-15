Caleres (CAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS lowered shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Caleres traded down $0.64, reaching $34.61, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 634,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,127. Caleres has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Caleres had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard M. Ausick sold 11,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $413,653.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,524.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $63,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,026.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,378 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Caleres by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 92,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,574,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

