Cal-Maine (CALM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cal-Maine (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CALM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cal-Maine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Cal-Maine traded down $0.85, hitting $46.95, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 218,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,349. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cal-Maine has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Cal-Maine (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.33 million. Cal-Maine had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $96,486.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

