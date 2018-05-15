C. H. Robinson (CHRW) Stake Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of C. H. Robinson worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in C. H. Robinson in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in C. H. Robinson in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in C. H. Robinson in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in C. H. Robinson in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C. H. Robinson alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of C. H. Robinson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of C. H. Robinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.06.

In other news, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $662,206.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,932.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Lemke sold 4,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $403,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. C. H. Robinson has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.42.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. C. H. Robinson had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that C. H. Robinson will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. C. H. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

C. H. Robinson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

C. H. Robinson Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C. H. Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C. H. Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.