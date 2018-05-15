Bytom (BTM) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $683.45 million and $73.32 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00007914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, RightBTC, Neraex and Huobi. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.01653820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004588 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003690 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016513 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003028 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 987,000,000 tokens. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Token Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, CoinEgg, OEX, Huobi, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Neraex, CoinEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, RightBTC, Bibox, EXX, BigONE, Lbank and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

