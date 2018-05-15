Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, cfinex, TradeOgre and Binance. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $96.61 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.02476460 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022018 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00023650 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00021035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006244 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 183,890,406,432 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Crex24, cfinex, Vebitcoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

