BuzzCoin Trading 42% Lower This Week (BUZZ)

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One BuzzCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Crex24. BuzzCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $4,139.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BuzzCoin has traded 42% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000539 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BuzzCoin Coin Profile

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2015. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,615,223,807 coins. The official website for BuzzCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BuzzCoin Coin Trading

BuzzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BuzzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BuzzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BuzzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

