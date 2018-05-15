Burney Co. Sells 49,582 Shares of JetBlue (JBLU)

Burney Co. lowered its position in JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,582 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in JetBlue were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue alerts:

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $67,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $40,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,500 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. JetBlue has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.57.

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JetBlue had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that JetBlue will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JetBlue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of JetBlue in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

JetBlue Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.