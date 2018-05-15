Burney Co. Raises Holdings in Worthington Industries (WOR)

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 38.7% during the first quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 202,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 56,532 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 10.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 514,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.14). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 34,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,402,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,198.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Endres purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $119,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,363.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

