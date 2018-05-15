Burney Co. Has $6.93 Million Stake in Verisign (VRSN)

Burney Co. boosted its position in Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 69.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 3.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 38.5% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 60,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 3.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,104,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verisign alerts:

Verisign opened at $126.65 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.87. Verisign has a fifty-two week low of $126.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.44.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Verisign had a net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $299.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Verisign will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $586.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on shares of Verisign to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.