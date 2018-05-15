Burney Co. Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,725,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $250.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $250.23 and a twelve month high of $251.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.