Burney Co. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Mylan (MYL)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,935 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYL. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mylan by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan opened at $38.26 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mylan has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. equities analysts expect that Mylan will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS set a $54.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.02.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $309,390.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Coury sold 150,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $6,015,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,287 shares of company stock worth $11,034,960 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.