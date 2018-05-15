Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in PepsiCo (PEP)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,168,000 after purchasing an additional 899,911 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 250,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo opened at $97.15 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $96.73 and a 1-year high of $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 61.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

