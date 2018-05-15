BTG (BTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.10 EPS

BTG (LON:BTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 29.80 ($0.40) by GBX 3.10 ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. BTG had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Shares of LON BTG opened at GBX 613 ($8.32) on Tuesday. BTG has a 1-year low of GBX 559.82 ($7.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 784 ($10.63).

Get BTG alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.21) price target on shares of BTG in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BTG in a report on Monday, January 15th. Shore Capital raised shares of BTG to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.50) price target on shares of BTG in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of BTG from GBX 775 ($10.51) to GBX 900 ($12.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 792.57 ($10.75).

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.