BT Group (BT.A) Price Target Cut to GBX 260 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase

BT Group (LON:BT.A) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 290 ($3.93) to GBX 260 ($3.53) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications services company’s stock.

BT.A has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.43) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 248 ($3.36) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 355 ($4.82) price objective on shares of BT Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 304.61 ($4.13).

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BT.A opened at GBX 211.80 ($2.87) on Friday. BT Group has a twelve month low of GBX 224.20 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.57).

In other BT Group news, insider Isabel Hudson purchased 4,500 shares of BT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,810 ($13,307.11).

About BT Group

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.