BSM Technologies (GPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.26

Shares of BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

BSM Technologies Company Profile

BSM Technologies Inc provides real-time GPS fleet and asset management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sentinel fleet management solutions, including fleet and asset tracking, actionable report, machine to machine, interactive mapping, electronic logging device compatibility, routing, landmark and geozone, fuel and maintenance, workflow management, real-time alert, safety and compliance, and reefer monitoring services; and electronic logging device solutions, such as automatic on-board recorder, in-cab mobile data terminal, graphical logs, Web-based reports, driver identification, and vehicle inspection reporting.

