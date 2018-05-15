Bruker (BRKR) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Media coverage about Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bruker earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 46.9148297231783 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bruker from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bruker from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $42.00 target price on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

Shares of Bruker opened at $31.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bruker has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

