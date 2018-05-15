Bruker (BRKR) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,379,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,725 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $41,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of Bruker opened at $31.00 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.15.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.