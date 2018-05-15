Brooks Automation (BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 30,000 Shares

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,264 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brooks Automation opened at $29.43 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 60,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 319,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,016,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

