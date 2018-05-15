Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) is Karpas Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,986 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for about 3.1% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,995,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,868 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,568,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,218,000 after buying an additional 1,356,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,429,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,218,000 after buying an additional 397,892 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,871,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,957,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,733,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,388,000 after buying an additional 233,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $19.85.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $25.25 to $24.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.39 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

