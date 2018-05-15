Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,221,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,563 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $259,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners opened at $38.89 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.46). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.00 million. equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Scotiabank set a $46.75 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $46.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.