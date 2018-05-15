Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Acquires 334 Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 461.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group opened at $242.90 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $238.89 and a 12-month high of $243.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $55.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $14.50 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 202 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total transaction of $47,958.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,834.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.20, for a total transaction of $3,513,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,761,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,551,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,019 shares of company stock valued at $16,550,733 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

