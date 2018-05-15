Brokers Set Expectations for Convergys’ Q3 2018 Earnings (CVG)

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Convergys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Convergys’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Convergys had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVG. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of CVG opened at $24.95 on Monday. Convergys has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Convergys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Convergys’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In related news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of Convergys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,212,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convergys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convergys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convergys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Convergys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Convergys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

