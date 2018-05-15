Brokers Offer Predictions for Sun Hydraulics Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (SNHY)

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Hydraulics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Hydraulics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

SNHY opened at $48.32 on Monday. Sun Hydraulics has a 1-year low of $48.36 and a 1-year high of $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

