Brokers Offer Predictions for MAM Software Group’s Q4 2018 Earnings (MAMS)

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of MAM Software Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MAM Software Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAM Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of MAM Software Group opened at $8.15 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of -0.12. MAM Software Group has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. MAM Software Group had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 39.31%.

In other news, Director Dwight Mamanteo sold 80,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $609,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MAM Software Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,586 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 4.98% of MAM Software Group worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services.

