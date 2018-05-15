Brokers Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2018 Earnings (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 10th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.04.

Diamondback Energy opened at $124.24 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $123.67 and a twelve month high of $124.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $327,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,431 shares of company stock worth $17,070,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $78,139,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $72,286,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $51,241,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 765,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 330,652 shares during the period. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,957,000.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.