Brokers Issue Forecasts for State Auto Financial Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (STFC)

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) – Stock analysts at Langen Mcalenn cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of State Auto Financial in a report released on Thursday, May 10th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for State Auto Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

State Auto Financial opened at $29.05 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 66.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim Burton Garland acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $256,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa A. Centers sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $29,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,691 shares of company stock valued at $352,777. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

