Brokerages Set Yirendai (YRD) PT at $55.00

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on YRD. TheStreet lowered shares of Yirendai from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Yirendai in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Yirendai alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yirendai by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,645,000 after purchasing an additional 714,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Yirendai by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC grew its position in Yirendai by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 443,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 231,153 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yirendai by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 162,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yirendai by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YRD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. 723,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,471. Yirendai has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 5.29.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Yirendai had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 66.32%. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Yirendai’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Yirendai will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. Yirendai’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.