Brokerages Set Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG) PT at $130.50

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 126.29 ($1.71).

TCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 122 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Numis Securities raised Thomas Cook Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($2.02) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of LON:TCG traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 140.50 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 6,526,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. Thomas Cook Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.25 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.20 ($1.79).

About Thomas Cook Group

Thomas Cook Group plc is a holiday company. The Company’s segments are United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe and Airlines Germany. Its hotels and resort brands include Sentido, Sunprime, Sunwing, Sunconnect, Smartline and Casa Cook. It has airline operations in Belgium, Scandinavia and the United Kingdom.

