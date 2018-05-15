Brokerages Set Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) Target Price at $22.20

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Compass Point began coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 528.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Textainer Group traded up $0.25, hitting $17.00, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.38 million, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 2.50.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.