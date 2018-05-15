Brokerages Set Seattle Genetics (SGEN) PT at $63.58

Shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Seattle Genetics traded up $0.66, hitting $57.58, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,903. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.31). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $140.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 9,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $497,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,035,195.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 972,105 shares of company stock worth $51,109,391 and have sold 84,953 shares worth $4,622,291. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 17,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

