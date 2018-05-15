Brokerages Set Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Target Price at $11.70

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Sunday, March 11th.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix traded up $0.02, hitting $6.84, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 287,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,754. The stock has a market cap of $266.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,418.79% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 328.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 587.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 24,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

