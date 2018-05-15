Brokerages Set Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Target Price at $16.75

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

MMLP stock remained flat at $$14.60 on Thursday. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,937. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $564.30 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.22 million. research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 454.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 32,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center Coast Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,967,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

