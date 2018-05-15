Brokerages Set Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Price Target at $27.00

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Williams Capital set a $26.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $195,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Pitts sold 13,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $194,688.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,239. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $42,560,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 122.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,437,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,993,000 after buying an additional 1,893,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 105.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,940,000 after buying an additional 1,694,935 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.2% during the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 5,356,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,701,000 after buying an additional 1,365,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,040,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,829,000 after buying an additional 784,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.08. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.88 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

